Thursday, January 04, 2018, 

Mosaic

Cate Blanchett to chair 2018 Cannes Film Festival jury

Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett is to chair t...

Brazilian environmentalists studying deaths of dolphins

Environmentalists in Brazil say they are trying to...

Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The second movie in the sequel trilogy and eighth ...

Hollywood women launch campaign to fight sexual harassment

More than 300 actresses, writers and directors hav...

Guam raises smoking age from 18 to 21

Guam has raised its smoking age from 18 to 21. Sta...

