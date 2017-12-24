Trump tweets target FBI deputy director after reports of retirement plans
- Sunday, December 24, 2017 10:46 AM
Washington, 24 December 2017 (MIA) - President Donald Trump lambasted Andrew McCabe, deputy director of the FBI, on Twitter on Saturday.
The president repeated false statements about McCabe's wife and donations she received during a 2015 campaign for Virginia state senate.
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a close friend of Hillary Clinton, donated almost half a million dollars to Jill McCabe through his political organization. Later, Andrew McCabe would help oversee the Clinton email investigation.
Trump also tweeted about reports that the deputy FBI director intends to retire in early 2018.
The president's remarks come after The Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that McCabe plans to retire after he becomes fully eligible for pension benefits.
A Justice Department official told NBC News that there McCabe has not formally notified the agency of his intent to retire. The official confirmed, however, that McCabe would be able to retire with benefits in March. The person said the FBI director is not required to indicate his intention to retire this early.
On Thursday, McCabe sat down for a transcribed interview with two House committees investigating the bureau's handling of the Clinton email investigation last year.
The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment. lk/10:44
