Navalny 'nominated to run' against Putin

Moscow, 24 December 2017 (MIA) - Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny says he has gathered enough nominations to challenge Vladimir Putin in March's presidential election, the BBC reports.

His supporters met in 20 cities across the country to secure the signatures.

Navalny is still unlikely to run as election officials ruled him ineligible due to a corruption conviction which he says is politically motivated.

Navalny spoke at the Moscow gathering, branding Putin a "bad president".

He told his supporters in a marquee on a snowy riverbank that he would call a boycott of the election if he were not allowed to stand.

Navalny is widely regarded as the only candidate with a chance of challenging the president, who is seeking a fourth term that would see him become the longest-serving Russian leader since Joseph Stalin. lk/14:41

###

