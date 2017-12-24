Navalny 'nominated to run' against Putin
- Sunday, December 24, 2017 2:43 PM
Moscow, 24 December 2017 (MIA) - Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny says he has gathered enough nominations to challenge Vladimir Putin in March's presidential election, the BBC reports.
His supporters met in 20 cities across the country to secure the signatures.
Navalny is still unlikely to run as election officials ruled him ineligible due to a corruption conviction which he says is politically motivated.
Navalny spoke at the Moscow gathering, branding Putin a "bad president".
He told his supporters in a marquee on a snowy riverbank that he would call a boycott of the election if he were not allowed to stand.
Navalny is widely regarded as the only candidate with a chance of challenging the president, who is seeking a fourth term that would see him become the longest-serving Russian leader since Joseph Stalin. lk/14:41
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 7:29 PM | Alliance of Albanians won’t quit government coalition
The Alliance of Albanians remains part of the government coalition, leader Zijadin Sela said Sunday ...
- 2:47 PM | Many feared dead in Philippines mall fire
At least 37 people are feared to have died in a fire that tore through a shopping mall in the southe...
- 2:43 PM | Navalny 'nominated to run' against Putin
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny says he has gathered enough nominations to challenge Vl...
- 2:23 PM | Alliance of Albanians party to decide on its status in government
The Alliance of Albanians' central assembly kicked off a regular meeting to discuss on preparations ...
- 1:31 PM | Catholic believers celebrate Christmas Eve according to Gregorian calendar
The Roman-Catholic Church and all Christian churches that use the Gregorian calendar celebrate Chris...