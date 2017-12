Tokyo, 25 December 2017 (MIA) - The Japanese government has decided to resume its annual financial contributions to the United Nations cultural agency, UNESCO, national broadcaster NHK reports.

The government had suspended this year's payment and requested further reform of the organization.

It decided to resume the contributions because UNESCO's executive committee unanimously adopted a resolution in early October that urges the member states to avoid raising political tensions.

The government says Japan has been concerned about UNESCO's neutrality and efficiency, but it positively views the recent appointment of Director-General Audrey Azoulay, who intends to reform the agency.

The Foreign Ministry says the payment of 3 billion 968 million yen, or about 35 million dollars, will be completed by the end of this month.

The ministry says that as a responsible member state, Japan will continue to work on improving the Memory of the World Register program and assisting the review of UNESCO's operations.

Japan suspended last year's payment after Chinese documents on the 1937 Nanjing Incident were added to the register.

It later paid the contribution after recognizing that UNESCO was reviewing the Memory of the World Register program.

###

