Bus plunges into Moscow pedestrian underpass
- Monday, December 25, 2017 3:12 PM
Moscow, 25 December 2017 (MIA) - At least four people were killed and eleven others were wounded as the bus plunged into a pedestrian underpass near a metro station in western Moscow, TASS news agency reports
The bus plunged into a pedestrian underpass near the Slavyansky Bulvar metro station at 2.50 p.m. Moscow Time when a large number of people were there.
The accident has nothing to do with a ramming attack, a law enforcement source told TASS. "Terror attack is ruled out. The driver failed to control his vehicle," the source said.
The driver has been detained. Police are considering two theories: the driver either failed to control his vehicle or a technical malfunction.
The Interior Ministry’s press service in Moscow has confirmed the death of four people in the accident. One person has been rescued and is in a serious condition now.
The driver has been working for the company for 17 years and received his license more than 30 years ago. ba/15:11
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 6:44 PM | AA stays in gov't coalition until language law is adopted, says Sela
The Alliance of the Albanians (AA) stays in the government coalition until the bill on the use of la...
- 5:07 PM | Urbi et Orbi: Pope calls for peace for Jerusalem
Pope Francis has used his traditional Christmas Day message to call for "peace for Jerusalem" and di...
- 5:01 PM | President Ivanov meets with new VMRO-DPMNE leader
President Gjorge Ivanov met Monday with the newly-elected leader of the opposition party VMRO-DPMNE,...
- 4:54 PM | Macedonia gov't gets new health minister
62 MPs voted Monday in favor of electing Venko Filipce as the new health minister. There were no vot...
- 4:18 PM | More than 60 ex-KLA members to be indicted soon
Over 60 former leaders and members of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) will be indicted by the Kosov...