Poll: One in two Germans believe Merkel should step down

Berlin, 27 December 2017 (MIA) - Nearly half of Germans believe that Chancellor Angela Merkel should step down before the next scheduled election in 2021, according to a poll contracted by Deutsche Presse-Agentur dpa.

The YouGov survey published on Wednesday found that 47 per cent of those polled wanted to see Merkel step down ahead of her term end as opposed to only 36 per cent who wanted to her complete her term.

Support for Merkel was stronger shortly after the parliamentary elections in October. A YouGov survey at the time found only 36 per cent of voters in favour of an early departure for Merkel compared to 44 who wanted her to stay in office.

Coalition talks between Merkel's conservative bloc and the centre-left Social Democrats are to start on January 7, which could result in either a repeat of the last so-called grand coalition or a minority government led by Merkel.

A complete failure in the talks, however, could see early elections in 2018. ik/08:22

