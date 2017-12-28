Plane blown into airport building by strong winds
- Thursday, December 28, 2017 7:34 PM
Valletta, 28 December 2017 (MIA) - A plane crashed into the side of a building after it was blown from its parking space by strong winds in Malta, the BBC reports.
The nose of the privately owned aircraft hit an adjacent building at Malta International Airport, near Valletta.
Emergency services were called to the scene, however no injuries were reported.
There was nobody on board the plane at the time of the crash.
Maltese media say the plane belongs to Michael Ashcroft, a major donor to the UK's ruling Conservative party. lk/19:33
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:31 PM | Turkey searches for suspect after blast near police station
An explosion apparently targeted a police station Thursday in the southern Turkish city of Adana but...
- 9:25 PM | Italian government sets election for March 4
The Italian government has set March 4 as the date for the next parliamentary election, formally lau...
- 9:19 PM | AA leader Sela: PM Zaev gets new ministerial post, but loses serious partner
By the election of a new health minister and the decision of the Alliance of Albanians (AA) to quit ...
- 7:39 PM | Italian president dissolves parliament ahead of election
Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday dissolved parliament ahead of an election which is e...
- 7:34 PM | Plane blown into airport building by strong winds
A plane crashed into the side of a building after it was blown from its parking space by strong wind...