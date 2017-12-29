About 39,000 dead in Syria in 2017: monitor

London, 29 December 2017 (MIA) - About 39,000 people, including 10,507 civilians, were killed in the war in Syria in 2017, a monitoring group has reported, cited by dpa.

The dead included 2109 children and 1492 women, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The tally included 2923 government soldiers and 7494 militant fighters, mainly from Islamic State and the al-Qaeda group Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, previously known as al-Nusra Front.

Around 212 fighters from Lebanon's Hezbollah movement, allied with the Syrian government, were also killed in the violence, according to the Britain-based Observatory, which relies on a network of activists inside war-torn Syria.

Syria's crisis began with peaceful anti-government demonstrations in March 2011.

The conflict soon spiralled into a multi-sided civil war that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and displaced about half of Syria's pre-war population of 22 million.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights did not provide an overall death toll for the conflict, which is now in its seventh year.

Some opposition activists estimate that more than 400,000 people have been killed so far in the violence. ik/08:32



