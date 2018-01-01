World welcomes 2018

Sydney, 1 January 2018 (MIA) - Excited crowds from Australia to Paris and London welcomed the new year with a mind-blowing display of rockets exploding at the stroke of midnight.

Dubai certainly knew how to party and put on an incredible laser show for revellers as the clock turned midnight at 8pm GMT.

Officials in the UAE city opted for the laser show at the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa instead of fireworks due to “security reasons.”

The rain didn't scare away those hoping to be outside for the first minutes of 2018, with Marina Bay in Singapore filled with festive crowds.

More than 1.6m people also gathered around Sydney Harbour to welcome the new year, with the bay water turned rainbow in a tribute to Australia's vote for same sex marriage.

Explosions of colour also lit up the night in Auckland, with the country one of the first to see 2018, just after Tonga.

People donned corny hats, making outlandish resolutions and plans for the next year.

The last place or places to receive 2018 will be the tiny outlying islands of the US.

More than 100,000 ticket-holders watched London's New Year's Eve fireworks, which featured a soundtrack dominated by women to mark the centenary of women being granted the vote.

Songs by Aretha Franklin, Annie Lennox, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Florence Welch were among those included in the women-only second half of the world-famous show.

More than 10,000 fireworks lit up the capital's sky during that sold-out event, prompting huge cheers from the lively crowd.

Scotland Yard confirmed fewer Metropolitan Police officers were working during this year's celebration, but security at the event appeared tight, with armed police on patrol and security barriers erected.

In London, there were 35 arrests during the festivities.

With a burst of confetti and fireworks, throngs of revellers ushered in 2018 in a frozen Times Square as the glittering crystal ball dropped.

It was the second-coldest on record, hitting a temperature of -12 Celsius at midnight.

Partygoers bundled up in extra layers wearing with warm hats and face masks, dancing and jogging in place to ward off the cold.

There was also tighter security than ever after two terrorist attacks and a rampaging SUV driver who ploughed into a crowd on the very spot where the party takes place. The party went off with no major problems.

Auld Lang Syne and New York, New York played as the crowds cheered.

The music had barely died away before people headed for the warmth of home or midtown clubs.

Earlier Mariah Carey made it through a performance before the crowd, making amends for her disastrous appearance last year. At the end of 2016 she had technical difficulties during a live performance of her hit song Emotions. She stopped singing, paced the stage and told the audience to finish the lyrics for her.

This year, however, she made it through cleanly despite the bitter cold. lk/11:13

###

