'Ten dead' in latest Iran protests
- Monday, January 01, 2018 4:33 PM
Tehran, 1 January 2018 (MIA) - Ten people have been killed overnight in anti-government protests sweeping Iran, according to state TV.
"In the events of last night, unfortunately a total of about 10 people were killed in several cities," it said. At least 12 people have now died since protests began on Thursday.
On Monday, President Hassan Rouhani said the protests and criticism were an opportunity, not a threat, the BBC reports.
He said the country should work together to fix its economic problems.
He said: "Our nation will deal with this minority who chant slogans against the law and people's wishes, and insult the sanctities and values of the revolution."
Rouhani had previously said that citizens were free to protest, but not violently.
US President Donald Trump continued his war of words with Iran's leaders on Monday, posting a tweet saying the "great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food and freedom". lk/16:33

