Mogherini: 2018 key year for Balkans

Brussels, 2 January 2018 (MIA) - European Commission High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said Monday that 2018 will be a key year for the Balkans to make the path of European integration and reforms irreversible.

"It was not an easy year in the Balkans. I visited the six capitals of the region in one of the most difficult moments – in some cases, a moment of deep political crisis," wrote Mogherini on her blog.

Today, she added, thanks to bold decisions and to some great work we did together, those crises have been addressed and mostly solved.

The path towards reforms has restarted (although there is still much work to do) and the compass of European integration is showing the way," said Mogherini.

According to her, 2018 will be a crucial year, to consolidate and make this path irreversible.

"It would be an important result not only for the region, but for the whole of Europe," underlined Mogherini. ik/08:29

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.