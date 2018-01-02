МИА Лого
Tuesday, January 02, 2018, 

Iran unrest: Nine dead in overnight clashes

Tuesday, January 02, 2018  9:03 AM

Iran unrest: Nine dead in overnight clashes

Tehran, 2 January 2018 (MIA) - Nine more people have been killed overnight as clashes between protesters and security forces continue in Iran for a sixth day, state media report, cited by BBC.

The latest violence, in the central Isfahan region, brought the number of reported deaths to at least 22.

Six protesters died in what was described as an apparent attempt to seize guns from a police station.

Elsewhere, a boy aged 11 and a man were reported killed in clashes along with a member of the Revolutionary Guards.

The protests in cities across Iran are the largest since the disputed 2009 presidential election.

They began last Thursday in the city of Mashhad, initially against price rises and corruption, but have since spread amid wider anti-government sentiment.

Hundreds of people have been arrested.

President Hassan Rouhani said protests were an "opportunity, not a threat", but vowed to crack down on "lawbreakers".

The US has stepped up support for the protesters' "bold resistance". ik/09:02

 

