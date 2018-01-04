UK’s Tony Blair argues voters deserve another say on Brexit

London, 4 January 2018 (MIA) - Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is pressing his long-held view that voters should be given a chance to re-think Brexit once plans for Britain’s departure from the European Union are clear, AP reported.

Blair said Thursday that the Labour Party he led for 13 years should be actively challenging Brexit rather than going along with plans laid out by Prime Minister Theresa May and her Conservative Party allies.

May’s government is negotiating exit plans and the outlines of a new trade relationship with the EU with an eye toward departing the bloc by a March 2019 deadline.

Blair and other opponents argue that voters should be able to review these terms and decide whether to go ahead rather than be bound by the 2016 referendum, which saw Britons back Brexit by a four-point margin.

“I’m simply saying one very, very simple thing, which is that in 2016 you knew you wanted to get out of the European Union but you didn’t see the terms of the alternative relationship,” Blair told the BBC radio. “If when you see those terms you think it is better to stick with Europe you are entitled to have that say.”

Blair, the only Labour leader to win three consecutive general elections, said Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s pro-Brexit strategy is misguided.

He said Corbyn and Labour should instead be branding the withdrawal from the EU — which started with a referendum called by Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron to ease party divisions — as “the Tory Brexit” to capitalize on growing public doubts about the process, caused in part by Britain’s slowing economic growth.

In an article on his website, Blair said Labour should challenge May every week at prime minister’s question time by asking why the Conservatives are “weakening our country.” That approach is only credible, he said, if Labour is clearly opposed to Brexit.

Blair’s political stock fell dramatically with public opposition to his decision to join the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, and there are no indications that his opposition to Brexit is gaining traction within the party, which has moved sharply to the left since making Corbyn its leader in 2015. ba/17:16

