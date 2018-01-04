Trump's lawyers seek to stop Michael Wolff's book on the White House

Washington, 4 January 2018 (MIA) - A lawyer for US President Donald Trump is seeking to halt the publication of an explosive new book that claims to have insider information on the Trump White House.

Attorney Charles Harder instructed the book's publisher to “immediately cease and desist from any further publication, release or dissemination of the book," in a letter seen by the Washington Post. Harder says he is pursuing possible libel charges against the book's author.

Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, a purported tell-all book about Trump's presidency penned by veteran journalist Michael Wolff, set off a flurry of condemnation from the White House after excerpts were published yesterday. Select excepts claim that Melania Trump was devastated when her husband won the election, and that former presidential adviser Steve Bannon found some Trump campaign actions "treasonous".

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement claiming the book was "filled with false and misleading accounts from individuals who have no access or influence with the White House". A spokesperson for the First Lady said Ms Trump was "very happy" when her husband won.

Harder has also sent a cease and desist letter to Bannon, claiming he breached a confidentiality agreement by making "disparaging statements" about the President to Wolff.

Fire and Fury frequently cites on-the-record comments by Bannon, including one where he deemed a Trump Tower meeting between campaign officials and a Russian lawyer "treasonous" and "unpatriotic". The meeting is now of interest to both Congressional investigators and special counsel Robert Mueller, who are probing possible Trump campaign collusion with Russia.

Trump responded with a blistering statement in which he accused Bannon of having gone insane.

"Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency," he said. "When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind."

The President added: "Steve was rarely in a one-on-one meeting with me and only pretends to have had influence to fool a few people with no access and no clue, whom he helped write phony books."

The cease and desist letter sent to Bannon accuses him of breaking his employment agreement with the Trump Organisational and defaming the President, according to the Post. The letter orders him to stop communicating confidential or disparaging information, and to preserve all records in preparation for “imminent” legal action.

An excerpt from Wolff's book claims the author conducted more than 200 interviews with the President, his senior staff, and others over an 18-month period. lk/18:05

