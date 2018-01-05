МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Friday, January 05, 2018, 

UN Security Council to meet Friday about Iran, at US request

Friday, January 05, 2018  9:36 AM

UN Security Council to meet Friday about Iran, at US request

Washington, 5 January 2018 (MIA) - The U.N. Security Council is set to hold an emergency meeting about Iran as the U.S. seeks to show support for anti-government protests in the Islamic Republic, AP reports.

The U.S. asked for the session, set for Friday afternoon. It’s not yet clear what might come out of it. Members are divided in their views of the protests and could call a vote on whether to address the topic.

Ники Хејли

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley has praised the demonstrators, saying “the U.N. must speak out” on their behalf. But Russia has warned against “external interference” in what it sees as an Iran’s internal affairs.

At least 21 people have been killed and hundreds arrested in a week of anti-government protests and unrest. Meanwhile, thousands of people took part in pro-government rallies Wednesday and Thursday. sk/09:34

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS

Mosaic

Cate Blanchett to chair 2018 Cannes Film Festival jury

Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett is to chair t...

Brazilian environmentalists studying deaths of dolphins

Environmentalists in Brazil say they are trying to...

Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The second movie in the sequel trilogy and eighth ...

Hollywood women launch campaign to fight sexual harassment

More than 300 actresses, writers and directors hav...

Guam raises smoking age from 18 to 21

Guam has raised its smoking age from 18 to 21. Sta...

Top