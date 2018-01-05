UN Security Council to meet Friday about Iran, at US request
- Friday, January 05, 2018 9:36 AM
Washington, 5 January 2018 (MIA) - The U.N. Security Council is set to hold an emergency meeting about Iran as the U.S. seeks to show support for anti-government protests in the Islamic Republic, AP reports.
The U.S. asked for the session, set for Friday afternoon. It’s not yet clear what might come out of it. Members are divided in their views of the protests and could call a vote on whether to address the topic.
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley has praised the demonstrators, saying “the U.N. must speak out” on their behalf. But Russia has warned against “external interference” in what it sees as an Iran’s internal affairs.
At least 21 people have been killed and hundreds arrested in a week of anti-government protests and unrest. Meanwhile, thousands of people took part in pro-government rallies Wednesday and Thursday. sk/09:34
