Two injured in fire at New York's Trump Tower, officials say

New York, 8 January 2018 (MIA) - Two people were injured in a brief early-morning fire near the top of Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan as the city’s workday rush began, the New York Fire Department said on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump was in Washington at the time, Reuters reported.

One firefighter was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries and a building worker, who had an injury that was initially described as serious, was treated at the scene and declined further medical attention, the Fire Department said.

Eric Trump, one of the president’s sons, said on Twitter that it was a small electrical fire in the cooling tower on the building’s roof.

“The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job,” said the younger Trump. “The men and women of the #FDNY are true heros and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise!”

The cause of the blaze is being investigated by the city fire marshal, a Fire Department spokesman said.

Once the investigation is complete, the results will be released, the spokesman, Firefighter Jim Long, said.

As firefighters battled the blaze, a plume of smoke spewed from the roof of the 68-story structure, which had been Trump’s primary residence before his election victory and inauguration nearly a year ago.

The fire was reported by phone shortly before 7 a.m. EST (noon GMT) on the top floor of the building, and was declared under control about an hour and 15 minutes later, the department said.

Some 84 firefighters and medical crews responded as 26 emergency units with lights flashing converged on the crowded midtown Manhattan location, it added. ba/17:10

###

