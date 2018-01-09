Some 200 arrested in anti-mafia operation in Italy, Germany: police
- Tuesday, January 09, 2018 11:39 AM
Rome, 9 January 2018 (MIA) - Some 200 members of one of Italy’s most infamous mafia groups were arrested in an operation in Italy and Germany, police said on Tuesday, Reuters reports.
A statement from the para-military Carabinieri police said the operation had dismantled a major clan of the ‘Ndrangheta organized crime group, which is based in the southern Calabria region.
Police said the operation was carried out jointly with police in Germany.
They said the clans of the Farao and Marincola families had infiltrated businesses in both countries, particularly those involved in wine, food, garbage collection and funeral services.
A number of public officials were suspected of corruption, the statement said, without specifying if they were in Italy or both countries.
Some 50 million euros ($59.79 million) in assets was seized.
Details of the operation were due to be released at a news conference later on Tuesday in the southern city of Catanzaro, where anti-mafia prosecutors had spearheaded the investigation. ik/11:38
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 8:31 PM | Government adopts amendments to whistleblower law
At a regular session on Tuesday, Macedonia's government adopted draft amendments to the Law on Whist...
- 7:46 PM | Opposition VMRO-DPMNE leader Mickoski meets NATO Liaison Office Chief Bartol
Opposition VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski and Chief of NATO Liaison Office in Skopje Gorazd Ba...
- 7:09 PM | Greek far-right Golden Dawn stages protest during Osmani's meetings in Athens
Lawmakers and supporters of Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party gathered outside the Foreign Minist...
- 6:05 PM | Tourists airlifted from snowbound Swiss ski resort
The Swiss Alpine resort of Zermatt airlifted guests by helicopter on Tuesday after heavy snow and a ...
- 5:42 PM | New Polish PM fires top ministers to reduce tensions with EU
Poland’s ruling conservatives fired several senior government ministers on Tuesday in an apparent mo...