Trump tells Seoul he's open to talks with North Korea

Seoul, 10 January 2018 (MIA) - U.S. President Donald Trump told South Korea’s leader a day after the first intra-Korean talks in more than two years that the United States was open to talks with North Korea 'at the appropriate time, under the right circumstances,' the White House said.

South Korea said Trump, in a telephone call on Wednesday, had also told President Moon Jae-in there would be no military action while talks between North and South Korea were going on, Reuters reports.

'Both heads of state forecast the current inter-Korean talks could naturally lead to talks between the United States and North Korea for the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula after the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and agreed to negotiate closely on the progression of inter-Korean talks,' a statement from South Korea’s presidential Blue House said.

The White House said Trump had said the United States was open to talks with North Korea 'at the appropriate time, under the right circumstances.'

The South Korean statement also quoted Trump as saying that a report in the Wall Street Journal newspaper that he was contemplating a military strike against North Korea was 'completely wrong.'

'He went on to say that there will be no military action as long as talks between the two Koreas are ongoing,' it said.

At Tuesday’s intra-Korea talks - the first since 2015 - Seoul and Pyongyang agreed resolve all problems between them through dialogue and to revive military consultations so that accidental conflict could be averted.

North Korea also said it would attend the Olympics. lk/20:01

