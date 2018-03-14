Slovak PM Fico offers to resign to ease political crisis

Bratislava, 14 March 2018 (MIA) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico offered to resign on Wednesday on condition that his party be allowed to choose his successor, as the ruling coalition sought to calm a political crisis sparked by the murder of a journalist, Reuters reports.

Fico has been fighting to keep his three-party government intact after coming under pressure to call a snap election amid the largest street protests in the central European nation since the fall of communism in 1989.

The murder of 27-year-old investigative reporter Jan Kuciak, who wrote about fraud cases involving businessmen with political ties, has fuelled public anger over corruption in Slovakia, a member of the European Union, the eurozone and NATO.

No one has been charged over the killing of Kuciak, who was found shot dead at home with his fiancée.

The junior coalition party Most-Hid (Bridge) said on Monday it would leave the government unless new elections were agreed. Parties had been in talks since Tuesday before coalition leaders agreed on Wednesday to revamp the government.

“I visited the president today, together with the coalition partners, and I proposed that in order to solve the political crisis I am ready to resign as prime minister,” Fico told a televised news conference, flanked by the other two coalition leaders.

President Andrej Kiska has called for a government revamp or early elections to rebuild what he says is a crisis of trust.

Fico, in his statement, said the conditions for his resignation were that Kiska respected the last election results and coalition agreement, giving his Smer party the chance to nominate the next prime minister.

Most-Hid leader Bela Bugar said his party welcomed the resignation offer.

“I think this decision can bring calm to the situation,” he said. lk/20:48

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.