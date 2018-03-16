Expelled Russian diplomats will leave UK on March 20

London, 16 March 2018 (MIA) - Russian diplomats expelled from the United Kingdom over the notorious Skripal case will leave that country along with their families on March 20, Russian Ambassador in London Alexander Yakovenko said on Friday.

They will leave on March 20," he told Russian journalists, adding that about 80 people - the diplomats and their family members - would leave the United Kingdom.

He denied allegations that these diplomats had anything to do with intelligence services. "It is nothing but a fable, absolute nonsense," the ambassador said, adding that nearly half of the embassy’s employees were to leave the country, Russian media reported.

Russia has also said it will expel British diplomats in a worsening global standoff over the nerve-agent attack on a former spy and his daughter, but still isn't saying when or how many.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia would 'of course' expel British diplomats. He also also accused Britain of violating the international law. lk/19:48

