Russia votes in presidential elections

Moscow, 18 March 2018 (MIA) - Polls have opened in Russia's presidential election, in which Vladimir Putin is seeking to stay in power for a fourth term in office, the BBC.

Voting began in the Russian far-east at 20:00 GMT on Saturday, and opened in Moscow nine hours later.

Exit polls are expected late on Sunday. Mr Putin is hoping for another six-year term and faces seven other candidates.

He said he would see as a success any result that gave him the "right to perform the duties of president."

His comments were carried on national TV as he voted in Moscow.

Mr Putin's rivals include a millionaire communist, Pavel Grudinin, a former reality television host, Ksenia Sobchak and veteran nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky.

The main opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, has been prohibited from standing, because of a fraud conviction that he has condemned as politically motivated. Mr Navalny has urged voters to boycott the election.

Vladimir Putin, 65, has been Russia's dominant leader since 1999, either as president or prime minister.

In some regions, Russians were being encouraged to vote with the offer of free food and discounts in local shops, according to local reports.

A 100% turnout was reported in some areas of the far east. Interfax news agency quoted an election official as saying every resident in six villages on the Kamchatka peninsula had cast their ballots. The same turnout was reported in four villages in the Chukotka region.

Sunday's vote is the first in Crimea since Russia seized the region from Ukraine. The election falls on the fourth anniversary of a treaty, signed by President Putin, formally declaring Crimea part of Russia following its annexation.

The move was bitterly contested by Kiev and ratcheted up tensions between Russia and the West. As a result, Russians living in Ukraine were unable to take part in Sunday's vote because access to Russian diplomatic missions was blocked by the Kiev government. lk/11:04

