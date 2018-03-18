Russia's Putin wins by big margin

Moscow, 18 March 2018 (MIA) - Vladimir Putin will lead Russia for another six years, after securing an expected victory in the presidential election, the BBC reports.

With 50% of the vote counted he had received 75% of the vote, the central election commission said.

The main opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, was barred from the race.

Addressing a rally in Moscow after the early results were declared, Putin said voters had "recognised the achievements of the last few years".

The scale of victory - which had been widely predicted - appears to be a marked increase in his share of the vote from 2012, when he won 64%.

Putin's nearest competitor, Pavel Grudinin, had received 13.2% so far, according to the central election commission.

Grudinin is a millionaire communist, but the race also included a former reality television host, Ksenia Sobchak, and veteran nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky.

A state exit poll put the turnout at 63.7%, down on 2012. Putin's campaign had hoped for a large turnout, to give him the strongest possible mandate.

His campaign team said it was an "incredible victory".

"The percentage that we have just seen speaks for itself. It's a mandate which Putin needs for future decisions, and he has a lot of them to make," a spokesman told Russia's Interfax. lk/22:01

###

