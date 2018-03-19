Syria condemns Turkish capture of Afrin

Damascus, 19 March 2018 (MIA) - Syria has condemned Turkey’s capture of the northern Syrian town of Afrin from Kurdish forces, AP reports.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry, in messages sent to the U.N. Security Council and secretary general on Monday, called on Turkey to withdraw its forces immediately from Syrian territories.

Turkish troops and allied Syrian opposition forces seized Afrin from a Kurdish militia on Sunday after a nearly two-month military campaign.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said the move was “illegal” and called it an invasion.

Turkey views the Kurdish forces as terrorists because of their links to Kurdish insurgents inside Turkey. Ankara denies it is invading or occupying Syrian land, saying it is only removing militants from areas along the border. ik/19:38

