Slovak president rejects proposal for new government
- Tuesday, March 20, 2018 1:23 PM
Bratislava, 20 March 2018 (MIA) - Slovakia's president has rejected a proposal for a new government following a crisis triggered by the killing of a journalist and his fiancee, AP reports.
Last week, the three-party coalition of Prime Minister Robert Fico resigned following massive street protests in the wake of the slayings that shone a light on possible corruption in the government.
President Andrej Kiska asked Fico's deputy prime minister, Peter Pellegrini, to form a new government but his proposal involving the same three parties that were in the previous government was rejected.
Kiska said tensions in Slovakia would not be calmed by the proposal and he has given Pellegrini until Friday to come up with a better proposal. ik/13:22
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 5:50 PM | PM Zaev: Macedonia’s accession to NATO not an obstacle to advancing the relations with Russia
NATO membership is Macedonia’s strategic goal and it is not an obstacle for the country to advance i...
- 5:35 PM | Macedonia holds European record of most prison breaks
Macedonia has the highest rate of prison breakouts, shows a survey published Tuesday by the Council ...
- 5:11 PM | Greek gov't spokesman Tzanakopoulos expects progress in name talks
Greece is expecting the comments on a draft agreement Athens has sent to Skopje. It also expect a p...
- 3:11 PM | Several people shot at Maryland high school: media report
Several people were shot at a Maryland high school on Tuesday, local news media reported, after scho...
- 2:59 PM | Turgenev's A Month in the Country rehearsals begin in MNT
Thirty years after directing Macedonian playwright Goran Stefanovski’s Black Hole, Italian director ...