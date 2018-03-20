МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 

Several people shot at Maryland high school: media report

Tuesday, March 20, 2018  3:11 PM

Several people shot at Maryland high school: media report

Washington, 20 March 2018 (MIA) - Several people were shot at a Maryland high school on Tuesday, local news media reported, after school officials confirmed the campus was on lockdown and the incident had been “contained.”

Multiple people were shot and their condition was not yet clear, ABC News reported, citing the St. Mary’s County sheriff.

The shooting took place at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, about 70 miles south of Washington, Reuters reports. 

The sheriff’s office confirmed an incident at the school and urged parents in a Twitter post not to approach the campus. Federal investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were heading to the school, the agency said.

It occurred amid a re-energized national debate over school shootings in the United States following an attack on Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a gunman killed 17 students and faculty.

The shooting came four days before the March For Our Lives - partly organized by student survivors of the Parkland rampage - takes place in Washington to urge lawmakers to pass tighter gun control laws.

A student who said his name was Jonathan Freese said in a telephone interview on CNN that he had been on lockdown with classmates for nearly an hour, but he did not hear gunshots himself. The interview ended as police came to his classroom door.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said he was monitoring events at the school. “Our prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders,” he said in a statement. lk/15:10

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
2/14/2018 3:37:55 PM At least one injured, suspect in custody after NSA shooting
3/16/2017 3:26:39 PM France shooting: Eight injured after student opens fire at high school in Grasse
3/16/2017 3:24:23 PM France shooting: Eight injured after student opens fire at high school in Grasse (UPD)
3/16/2017 2:16:14 PM Two injured in shooting at French school, one arrest: police source
9/24/2016 1:43:56 PM Toll rises to five in US mall shooting

Mosaic

Facebook sorry for blocking Delacroix masterpiece over nudity

Facebook admitted making a mistake after it banned...

Barbra Streisand says no #MeToo moment marred her life

"Never,'' Barbra Streisand replied when asked if s...

Qapla'! Trekkies can now learn Klingon with Duolingo

Star Trek fans, rejoice: Language-learning platfor...

The 10 most provocative music videos of all time

Music videos have evolved. In the late 1980's, "Wi...

Here’s what Professor Stephen Hawking wanted on his gravestone

Professor Stephen Hawking could have a very unorth...

Top