UK's May warns of Russia's threat respects no borders
- Thursday, March 22, 2018 3:28 PM
Brussels, 22 March 2018 (MIA) - British Prime Minister Theresa May says European Union leaders must unite to counter a threat from Russia that “doesn’t respect borders.”
Arriving at an EU summit in Brussels, May said the attack on a former spy and his daughter in England “was part of a pattern of Russian aggression against Europe and its near neighbors from the western Balkans to the Near East," Reuters reports.
Britain is seeking a strong condemnation of Moscow from the bloc over the March 4 nerve-agent poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.
Russia denies involvement and has accused Britain of shutting it out of the investigation. lk/15:27
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 4:41 PM | Bulgarian FM Zaharieva meets Macedonian parliamentary delegation
Bulgaria’s Vice-Premier and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva met Thursday in Sofia with a delega...
- 3:28 PM | UK's May warns of Russia's threat respects no borders
British Prime Minister Theresa May says European Union leaders must unite to counter a threat from R...
- 3:14 PM | Greek FM Kotzias visits Skopje for talks with top gov't officials and party leaders
Greece's Foreign Minister will pay a two-day working visit to Skopje where he will meet with his Mac...
- 2:02 PM | Turkish agency donates technical equipment to National Conservation Centre
The National Conservation Centre received Thursday technical equipment from the Turkish Cooperation ...
- 1:58 PM | Labour Ministry works on plan to stabilise State Pension Fund
Ministry of Labour and Social Policy works on plan to stabilize the Pension and Disability Insurance...