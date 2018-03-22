UK's May warns of Russia's threat respects no borders

Brussels, 22 March 2018 (MIA) - British Prime Minister Theresa May says European Union leaders must unite to counter a threat from Russia that “doesn’t respect borders.”

Arriving at an EU summit in Brussels, May said the attack on a former spy and his daughter in England “was part of a pattern of Russian aggression against Europe and its near neighbors from the western Balkans to the Near East," Reuters reports.

Britain is seeking a strong condemnation of Moscow from the bloc over the March 4 nerve-agent poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

Russia denies involvement and has accused Britain of shutting it out of the investigation. lk/15:27

