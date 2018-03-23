France hostage crisis: Police shoot supermarket gunman
- Friday, March 23, 2018 3:22 PM
Paris, 23 March 2018 (MIA) - Armed police have shot a suspect who took hostages at a supermarket in the southern France town of Trèbes, the BBC reports.
The gunman, who is reported to have killed three people, is now dead, sources say.
Reports say the gunman, believed to be Moroccan, pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.
Earlier, a policeman was shot and wounded while jogging with colleagues in Carcassonne 15 minutes away, by the same suspect.
The suspect was said to be heavily armed and demanding the release of Salah Abdeslam, the most important surviving suspect in the 13 November 2015 attacks in Paris, which killed 130 people.
Reports say the suspect was known to French intelligence services and that his mother is at the scene. lk/15:22
###
