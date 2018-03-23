France's Macron says suspect killed 3, injured 16
- Friday, March 23, 2018 8:36 PM
Paris, 23 March 2018 (MIA) - French President Emmanuel Macron says the armed man who took hostages in a supermarket killed three people and wounded 16 others.
Macron said investigators were trying to establish how the suspect obtained the gun used in the attack in Trebes and nearby city of Carcassonne, where officials say the 26-year-old hijacked a car and claimed his first victim, AFP reports.
Macron added detectives would also try to find out how and when Redouane Lakdim got radicalized. The suspect, who was shot and killed by police, was known by police services as a small-time drug dealer.
Macron, speaking after a meeting at the emergency center at the interior ministry, praised the courage of the police officer who offered himself up in a hostage swap and was seriously injured.
The president said: "He saved lives" and is now in a life-threatening condition. lk/20:35
