German police detain ex-Catalan president Carles Puigdemont

Berlin, 25 March 2018 (MIA) - The former leader of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, has been detained in Germany, his lawyer says.

Puigdemont, who is wanted in Spain for sedition and rebellion, was held crossing from Denmark on the way to Belgium, said Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas, the BBC reports.

Puigdemont has been living in self-imposed exile in Belgium since last October's banned referendum that backed Catalonia's unilateral secession bid.

A European arrest warrant was recently reactivated against him.

The charges of rebellion and sedition that Puigdemont faces in Spain could result in 30 years in prison.

Tensions in Catalonia are very high and its separatist leaders abandoned plans to name a new president following the arrest of the latest candidate, Jordi Turull, on Friday.

Crowds of protesters had clashed with police in Barcelona on Friday night after Spain's Supreme Court ruled 25 Catalan leaders should be tried for rebellion, embezzlement or disobeying the state. Mr Turull was among five people taken into custody in fresh arrests.

The rulings were considered the most serious challenge to date to the Catalan independence movement. Almost the entire leadership now faces a major legal fight.

Following the referendum, the central government in Madrid sacked the Catalan regional government, imposed direct rule and called new elections but pro-independence parties returned with a slim majority. ba/13:38

###

