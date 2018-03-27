Russia accuses US of 'expulsion blackmail'

Moscow, 27 March 2018 (MIA) - Russia has accused Washington of pressuring nations to carry out a mass expulsion of its diplomats in response to a nerve agent attack in the UK, the BBC reports.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the US of "colossal blackmail" and said there were "few independent countries" left in modern Europe.

The expulsion of 140 Russians by 25 nations is thought to be the largest in history.

Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned on 4 March.

Investigators believe a military-grade nerve agent was used.

EU leaders agreed with the UK last week that it was highly likely Russia was behind the poisoning in Salisbury, southern England. Russia has denied any involvement.

Lavrov said it was inevitable that there would be a response to the mass expulsion. "Certainly, we will not tolerate such impudence," he said.

He singled out the US for blame.

"When one or two diplomats are being expelled from this or that country, all the while whispering apologies in our ear, we know for sure that this is a result of colossal pressure, colossal blackmail, which unfortunately is Washington's main tool now on the international area," he said.

"It is hard to escape a conclusion that we were right when we stressed several times that there remain few independent countries in the modern world, modern Europe."

Russia's foreign ministry is said to be drawing up a number of possible retaliatory measures for President Vladimir Putin to consider. ba/15:05

