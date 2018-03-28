Russia to judge hostility levels of West before acting on diplomatic expulsions

Moscow, 28 March 2018 (MIA) - Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday that Moscow would assess the levels of hostility which Washington and London feel towards Russia before retaliating over the expulsion of Russian diplomats, Reuters cites the Interfax news agency report.

In the most sweeping action of its kind against Moscow since the height of the Cold War, the United States and European Union member states plan to expel scores of Russian diplomats to punish the Kremlin for a nerve agent attack on a former double agent and his daughter in England.

Russia, which denies any part in the March 4 attack, says the West’s action is a “provocative gesture” and has said it will respond. lk/15:17

