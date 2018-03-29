Russian spy: Yulia Skripal 'improving rapidly'

London, 29 March 2018 (MIA) - Yulia Skripal is "improving rapidly" and no longer in a critical condition, four weeks after the Salisbury poisoning, the hospital has said.

The daughter of ex-spy Sergei Skripal was admitted they came into contact with a nerve agent. on 4 March.

"She has responded well to treatment but continues to receive expert clinical care 24 hours a day," The BBC cites the hospital.

Skripal remains in a critical but stable condition.

The Skripals were admitted to hospital after being found collapsed on a bench at the Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury.

Police have been treating the case as attempted murder.

On Wednesday, police said the Skripals first came into contact with the nerve agent at his home in Salisbury.

Forensic tests show the highest concentration was found on the front door.

The nerve agent was found at other locations in the town but in lower concentrations the Metropolitan Police said.

The British government has accused the Russian state of involvement in the attack - a claim Moscow has denied. lk/16:49

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.