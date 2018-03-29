France's Sarkozy 'to face corruption trial'

Paris, 29 March 2018 (MIA) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is to face trial for corruption and influence peddling, according to French media.

The case centres around wiretapped phone-calls in 2014, in which Mr Sarkozy allegedly sought to influence judges who were looking into suspected illegal financing of his campaign.

The judge, Gilbert Azibert, and Sarkozy's lawyer are also expected to stand trial, the BBC reports.

They have denied any wrongdoing.

In a separate case, the ex-president is accused of receiving campaign funding from late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Both Le Monde newspaper and AFP news agency quote judicial sources as saying Sarkozy will stand trial in the influence peddling case.

In the phone calls, Sarkozy reportedly used an alias - Paul Bismuth - and offered a prestigious role in Monaco to Azibert in exchange for information on the financing case. lk/17:20

