Sisi set to win second term as Egypt's president

Cairo, 29 March 2018 (MIA) - Egypt's President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi has been re-elected for a second four-year term, preliminary results suggest.

State media said Sisi had secured a landslide victory against his sole challenger, Moussa Mustafa Moussa, winning more than 90% of the vote, the BBC reports.

But initial estimates placed turnout among the 60 million eligible voters at about 41% - below that seen in 2014.

Opposition figures had called for a boycott after several potential candidates withdrew or were arrested.

Sisi led the military's overthrow of Egypt's first democratically elected president, Mohammed Morsi, in 2013 following mass protests against his rule.

Since then, he has overseen what human rights groups say is an unprecedented crackdown on dissent that has led to the detention of tens of thousands of people.

With Sisi's re-election appearing certain before voting began on Monday, many analysts said turnout would be an important measure of his legitimacy.

It was 47% at the last election in 2014, when Sisi won 97% of the vote.

The state-run Al-Ahram newspaper reported on Thursday that Sisi had won 92% of the 25 million ballots cast.

Moussa - a little-known party leader who had supported the president's re-election until his last-minute decision to enter the race - got 3%, it added.

A source told Al-Ahram that 5% of the ballots had been spoiled, including by voters inserting the names of candidates not among the two approved.

In an attempt to boost turnout on the final day of voting on Wednesday, the election commission kept polling stations open for an extra hour.

It also warned that people who did not vote would be fined 500 Egyptian pounds ($28; £20) - a threat rarely acted upon in previous polls.

There were also reports that some people were offered incentives of money and food to cast their ballots, or promised improved public services.

A spokeswoman for the Sisi campaign told the BBC that it was a "one million per cent democratic process".

She said: "The evidence is that all the Egyptian people, including big numbers of youths and elderly, have come out to vote."

Sisi hailed the participation of Egyptians in the polls on Wednesday night, saying it reflected "the greatness of the country".

"The votes of Egyptian masses will certainly remain a witness that our nation's will is strongly prevailing," a statement on his Facebook page said.

The final results are expected to be announced on Monday.

Last month, 14 human rights groups dismissed the poll as "farcical". They said the authorities had "trampled over even the minimum requirements for free and fair elections", stifling basic freedoms and eliminating key challengers.

Three potential candidates dropped out of the race, while a fourth - a former military chief - was arrested and accused of running for office without permission. lk/18:00

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.