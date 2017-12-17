Real Madrid beat Gremio to retain Club World Cup
- Sunday, December 17, 2017 11:16 AM
Abu Dhabi, 17 December 2017 (MIA) - Cristiano Ronaldo’s second-half free-kick ensured Real Madrid picked up a fifth trophy of 2017 by beating Gremio 1-0 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday to retain the Club World Cup.
A third Club World Cup in four years brings Madrid level with rivals Barcelona as the most successful side in the competition’s history and adds to the La Liga, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Spanish Super Cup titles already won by Zinedine Zidane’s men this year.
Ronaldo was once again Real’s man for the big occasion as his strike went through the Gremio wall eight minutes after the break to ensure the European club champions were also crowned world champions for a fifth straight year. ik/11:15
###
