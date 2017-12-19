World Cup without Italy a tragedy, says FIFA chief

Rome, 19 December 2017 (MIA) - FIFA President Gianni Infantino calls it “a tragedy” to have a World Cup without Italy, Football Italia reports.

The Azzurri failed to qualify for next summer’s World Cup in Russia, having lost to Sweden in the play-offs, and the head of world football’s governing body gave his thoughts as he attended the Collari d’Oro ceremony in Rome.

“Before being a director I’m a fan, and I have to admit a World Cup without Italy is a tragedy,” Infantino, who is Swiss but of Italian descent, told reporters.

“There’s a need to work well to take Italy back to where it deserves to be, on top of the world.” ik/18:18

