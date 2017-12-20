Raheem Sterling: Police charge man with racially aggravated common assault

London, 20 December 2017 (MIA) - Police have charged a man with racially aggravated common assault in relation to an alleged attack on Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling.

Karl Anderson, 29, of Manchester, was remanded in custody and will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, BBC reports.

It was reported Sterling was racially abused and attacked on Saturday after arriving at City's training ground.

City are yet to comment on the allegation or arrest.

Sterling is City's top scorer so far this season, with 15 goals in all competitions. sk/10:42

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.