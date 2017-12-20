Raheem Sterling: Police charge man with racially aggravated common assault
- Wednesday, December 20, 2017 10:43 AM
London, 20 December 2017 (MIA) - Police have charged a man with racially aggravated common assault in relation to an alleged attack on Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling.
Karl Anderson, 29, of Manchester, was remanded in custody and will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, BBC reports.
It was reported Sterling was racially abused and attacked on Saturday after arriving at City's training ground.
City are yet to comment on the allegation or arrest.
Sterling is City's top scorer so far this season, with 15 goals in all competitions. sk/10:42
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 7:29 PM | Alliance of Albanians won’t quit government coalition
The Alliance of Albanians remains part of the government coalition, leader Zijadin Sela said Sunday ...
- 2:47 PM | Many feared dead in Philippines mall fire
At least 37 people are feared to have died in a fire that tore through a shopping mall in the southe...
- 2:43 PM | Navalny 'nominated to run' against Putin
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny says he has gathered enough nominations to challenge Vl...
- 2:23 PM | Alliance of Albanians party to decide on its status in government
The Alliance of Albanians' central assembly kicked off a regular meeting to discuss on preparations ...
- 1:31 PM | Catholic believers celebrate Christmas Eve according to Gregorian calendar
The Roman-Catholic Church and all Christian churches that use the Gregorian calendar celebrate Chris...