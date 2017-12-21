FIFA ranking: Macedonia ends 2017 in 76. spot
- Thursday, December 21, 2017 11:02 AM
Zurich, 21 December 2017 (MIA) - The Macedonian national football team ends 2017 in 76. spot at the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday.
World champions Germany head the list, followed by Brazil and European champions Portugal.
The Top 10 also includes Argentina, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Switzerland, France and Chile. ik/11:00
###
