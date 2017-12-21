МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Sunday, December 24, 2017, 

FIFA ranking: Macedonia ends 2017 in 76. spot

Thursday, December 21, 2017  11:02 AM

FIFA ranking: Macedonia ends 2017 in 76. spot

Zurich, 21 December 2017 (MIA) - The Macedonian national football team ends 2017 in 76. spot at the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday.

World champions Germany head the list, followed by Brazil and European champions Portugal.

The Top 10 also includes Argentina, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Switzerland, France and Chile. ik/11:00

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
10/16/2017 11:31:05 AM Macedonia advances 18 spots in FIFA ranking
9/14/2017 11:27:29 AM Macedonia advances 32 spots at FIFA ranking
8/10/2017 1:59:32 PM Macedonia ranked 135. at latest FIFA ranking
7/6/2017 4:17:33 PM Macedonia advances two spots in FIFA ranking
6/1/2017 11:24:05 AM Macedonia drops three places in FIFA ranking
Top