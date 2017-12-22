Visitors strike thrice in Euroleague

Skopje, 22 December 2017 (MIA) - The action continued thick and fast as the double-game Euroleague week continued with Round 14 on Thursday and saw Panathinaikos Superfoods Athens, Real Madrid and Zalgiris Kaunas win on the road to complete perfect weeks. Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv, which bested the champs, was Thursday’s lone squad to protect its home floor.

Panathinaikos Superfoods Athens held on for a tough 63-69 victory over Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade on Thursday at the famed Aleksandar Nikolic Hall in the Serbian capital. The Greens racked up their eighth win in nine games to improve to 10-4. Zvezda dropped its second straight game in falling to 5-9. Playing without star point guard Nick Calathes, Panathinaikos committed 15 turnovers, but excelled on defense and limited the Serbian champs to sub-par shooting. James Gist and Marcus Denmon scored 16 points apiece to pace the winners. Former Panathinaikos swingman James Feldeine led Zvezda with 21 points in defeat.

Real Madrid snapped its four-game road losing streak in defeating Brose Bamberg 66-81 on Thursday night. It was Madrid’s third consecutive win and improved its record to 8-6, while Brose dropped to 6-8. The visitors stormed out of the gate, using 10 consecutive points from Trey Thompkins and a pair of triples from Fabien Causeur to build 15-point margin after eight minutes, and Madrid never allowed the hosts to get into the single digits the rest of the way. Thompkins finished with 20 points and 5 rebounds to lead ⟨i⟩Los Blancos⟨/i⟩ and Fabien Causeur netted 13 against his former club.

Zalgiris Kaunas rode a dominant second half to a 63-71 victory over Valencia Basket, bolstering its position in the top half of the standings and condemning the Spanish team to a 10th consecutive defeat. Valencia led by 2 points at halftime, but it was all Zalgiris after the break, with Coach Sarunas Jasikevicius’s men moving into a double-digit lead to set up their fifth road win of the season. Vasilije Micic paced the victors with 16 points, while Paulius Jankunas combined 11 points with 11 rebounds. Valencia’s challenge was led by a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds from Bojan Dubljevic.

Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv bested reigning champion Fenerbahce Dogus Istanbul 82-73 at home on Thursday. Maccabi improved to 8-6 in the regular season, while Fenerbahce dropped to 9-5. Pierre Jackson led the winners with 20 points and Norris Cole added 19 for Maccabi. Jan Vesely paced Fenerbahce with 18 points. Fenerbahce rallied from a double-digit deficit to tie the game at 40-40 early in the second half, but Cole and Jackson stepped up for Maccabi to establish a 60-54 lead at the end of the third quarter. The hosts boosted the margin to 72-58 and never looked back. ik/08:58

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.