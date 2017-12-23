Nadal under serious injury cloud ahead of Australian summer of tennis

Melbourne, 23 December 2017 (MIA) - Rafael Nadal’s ongoing knee injuries have forced him out of a rich exhibition in Abu Dhabi, raising serious concerns for the world No.1 ahead of the Australian Open and Brisbane International.

Nadal is under a familiar injury cloud for the Australian summer, with knee soreness which has forced him to cancel a warm-up appearance at a rich Middle East exhibition this week.

Spanish media reported that Nadal called a five-day halt to his training last week and ventured to Barcelona to consult with his doctor on the right knee injury which forced him out of the year-end ATP Finals.

The Brisbane International’s top seed returned to his home of Mallorca but did not train and pulled out of an exhibition in Abu Dhabi which he was supposed to play next weekend on the way to Brisbane.

Australian Open organisers understand Nadal wanted more preparation time and as of last night expected him to play as planned at the Brisbane International, which starts next Sunday.

But it appears the 15-time Grand Slam title winner is still paying a price for his punishing 17-tournament schedule this year, which netted him two more Grand Slam titles, including a 10th French Open crown, and four other ATP titles.

US Open women’s champion Sloane Stephens (knee) and 2014 US Open men’s runner-up Kei Nishikori (wrist) have also pulled out of the Brisbane International in the past two days without being drawn on their hopes of contesting the Australian Open from January 15. lk/13:52

