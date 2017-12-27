Stojance Stoilov - 2017 Athlete of the Year in Macedonia
Skopje, 27 December 2017 (MIA) - Vardar handball player Stojance Stoilov is Macedonia's Athlete of the Year, an award presented by the Youth and Sports Agency.
Stoilov, who won this year's EHF Champions League with his club Vardar, received the award from the hands of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, at a ceremony held in the Skopje-based Drama Theatre.
"It is a great honor to receive this award because many great athletes have held it before. However, handball is a team sport and I would like to thank my teammates from Vardar and the Macedonian national team, who helped me achieve this", said Stoilov.
Karateka Jovana Georgieva is Macedonia's best female athlete after winning a bronze at this year's European Championships in Turkey.
Vardar and national team handball coach Raul Gonzalez is the best manager, while the Handball Federation is the best organization in the country.
The men handball juniors and the women handball cadets are the best national teams.
Dejan Georgievski (taekwondo) received a special award, while swimmer Andrej Stojanovski got the top award for athletes with disabilities.
Handball great Kiril Lazarov scooped the special merit award.
In addition, karatekas Petar Zaborski and Simona Simovska were declared best young athletes in 2017. ik/08:47
