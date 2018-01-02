Real Madrid dominates L’Equipe’s 2017 team of the year
Paris, 2 January 2018 (MIA) - It wasn't really a surprise to find some Real Madrid players in another team of the year, this time for a French publication of note. Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric and Marcelo star in a 4-2-3-1 formation.
L'Equipe also have two Barcelona players - Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez - in the side, along with ex-Barcelona and current Juventus man Dani Alves. Alves' Turin-based teammates Gianluigi Buffon and Leonardo Bonucci feature, while Les Bleus stars N'Golo Kante and Antoine Griezmann are included.
Kante helped steer Leicester City towards a shock Premier League title in the first few months of the year, before moving to Chelsea and helping them to the top of the table, while Griezmann led Atletico Madrid's return to the Champions League final before finishing Euro 2016 as the top goalscorer.
For Ronaldo, this is the seventh year in which the French newspaper's journalists have voted him to their dream team, with the Ballon d'Or winner picking up more points in the 2016 voting than any other player. At 408 points he led the way, ahead of Griezmann (405), Suarez (387), Messi (384), Kante (344) and Bonucci (331). lk/15:40
