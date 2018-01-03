Macedonia joins Youth Sport Games initiative

Skopje, 3 January 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Director of the Agency for Youth and Sport, Darko Kaevski on Wednesday met a delegation of the regional non-governmental initiative 'Youth Sport Games', made up of its chairwoman Ivana Jovanova, president of the Organizational Committee Zdravko Maric and executive director Tihomir Gudic.

At the meeting, the guests spoke about the development of the initiative presenting successful examples achieved throughout its 21-year existence, as well as its plans to admit more countries in the organization of this sporting event. Also, they extended an open invitation to Macedonia to join the initiative this year, both by competing and by organizing the youth sports games, the government said in a press release.

Welcoming the initiative, PM Zaev expressed interest in the country joining the sports initiative in the near future.

From what has been presented, he said, the benefits go beyond just a promotion of sports and it involves a full concept of European values teaching young people to create new networks of acquaintances and contacts with their peers from the region, to accept diversity and to be tolerant and to practice fair play, to nourish competitive spirit and team work.

The 'Youth Sport Games' initiative is supported by a number of leaders and governments of EU countries. In the past 21 years, it has brought together more than one million children and teenagers from the entire region, stated the press release. ba/17:05

