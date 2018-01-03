US skier Mikaela Shiffrin takes slalom for 7th World Cup win of season
- Wednesday, January 03, 2018 9:11 PM
Zagreb, 3 January 2018 (MIA) - Mikaela Shiffrin took a women’s World Cup slalom Wednesday for her seventh win from 14 starts this season.
The Olympic champion from the United States built on a commanding first-run lead to beat Wendy Holdener of Switzerland by 1.59 seconds.
Frida Hansdotter of Sweden was 2.11 behind in third, while Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova, the only skier to beat Shiffrin in a slalom event this season, finished 2.24 off the lead in fourth.
After skipping two speed races in Val d’Isere last month, Shiffrin leads the overall standings with 1,081 points after 16 of this season’s 38 races. Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany trails by 571 points in second.
Shiffrin is the defending slalom and overall World Cup champion. lk/21:11
