Coutinho Barca start delayed by injury
- Monday, January 08, 2018 2:32 PM
Barcelona, 8 January 2018 (MIA) - Philippe Coutinho will not be able to make his debut for Barcelona until the end of January because he has a thigh injury, the club said on Monday, AFP reported.
“Coutinho has an injury to his right thigh and he is expected to be out for around three weeks,” Barcelona said on their website.
Coutinho, 25, will be officially unveiled by Barca later on Monday, completing a 160-million-euro ($192 million) move from Liverpool, making it the third richest transfer in history.
The Brazilian midfielder could, in theory, make his debut on January 28 when Alaves visit the Camp Nou in La Liga. ba/14:32
