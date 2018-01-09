NBA: Kyle Korver passes Paul Pierce for fourth all-time in 3-pointers made
- Tuesday, January 09, 2018 9:01 AM
Washington, 9 January 2018 (MIA) - With his first made bucket from beyond the arc in Monday night’s road game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center, Cleveland Cavaliers sharpshooter Kyle Korver passed Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce (2,143) for the No. 4 spot on the NBA’s all-time 3-point field goals made list.
Without question, Korver, now 36 years of age, will go down as one of the best shooters in NBA history. The former Creighton Blue Jay holds career averages of 10.0 points on 44 percent shooting from the field (43 from beyond the arc), 3.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.
Former Sixth Man of the Year and NBA champion Jason Terry (2,224) is currently ranked third on the all-time 3-pointers list. Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller (2,560) is ranked second, but it’s former champion with the Celtics and Miami Heat in Ray Allen (2,973) who holds a firm grip on the number one spot. ik/09:00
