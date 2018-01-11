МИА Лого
Thursday, January 11, 2018, 

Handball euros: Macedonian team arrives in Zagreb

Thursday, January 11, 2018  11:48 AM

Zagreb, 11 January 2018 (MIA) - The Macedonian men's handball team arrived in Zagreb on Thursday, ahead of tomorrow's start of the European Championships.

Macedonia plays its first Group C match against Slovenia on Saturday.

Afterwards, the national team goes against Germany (January 15) and Montenegro (January 17).

The top three teams advance to the second round of the tournament. ik/11:47

