Macedonia to face Slovenia in in handball euros opening match

Zagreb, 13 January 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia will face Slovenia in its opening match at the 2018 European Men's Handball Championship in Croatia on Saturday.

About 2,000 Macedonian fans are expected to cheer the national team in Arena Zagreb at 19:30h.

In the other Group C match, Germany goes against Montenegro at 17:15h.

The top three teams from the group advance to the main round. ik/11:00

