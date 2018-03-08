Vardar to host SEHA Final Four tournament

Skopje, 8 March 2018 (MIA) - Handball club Vardar will host this year's Final Four tournament of the regional SEHA league on April 13-15.

"It is an honor for Skopje to again host the final tournament. This is another confirmation that handball is the No.1 sport in Macedonia and Vardar's image in the region, Europe and across the globe," said the club.

SEHA holders Vardar, PPD Zagreb, Meshkov Brest and Celje have already qualified for the Final Four tournament. ik/16:02

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.