Thursday, March 15, 2018, 

Marco Reus extends Borussia Dortmund contract to 2023

Saturday, March 10, 2018  10:52 AM

Marco Reus extends Borussia Dortmund contract to 2023

Dortmund, 10 March 2018 (MIA) - Germany attacker Marco Reus, who had been attracting interest from Premier League clubs, has extended his contract with Borussia Dortmund until 2023, the Bundesliga club announced on Friday, AFP reports.

The winger's old contract was due to expire in 2019 and the delay in prolonging it had reportedly drawn the attention of Tottenham and Liverpool.

"Since I was a child I have dreamed of playing in the black and yellow for this club," said Reus who was born in Dortmund but made his Bundesliga debut with Borussia Moenchengladbach. "I have worn the Borussia shirt since 2012. I am happy and proud to be able to announce today that I will continue to wear it."

Reus, 28, has undoubted talent but his career has been fragmented by injuries which forced him out of both the last World Cup and Euro 2016.

He has strung together a good run of games recently and could be returning to full fitness just in time for this summer's World Cup. ik/10:50

 

